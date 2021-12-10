The number of COVD-19 cases in the Cariboo went down this past week.

The BC Centre for Disease Control is reporting that there were 96 new cases in total between November 28th and December 4th, which was down from 124 the previous seven days.

The biggest decline was in Quesnel, down to just 14 from 39.

The Cariboo-Chilcotin, which includes Williams Lake, saw 70 new cases last week, which was down from 84.

100 Mile House actually saw an increase, up to 12 from just 1 the previous week.

The totals from January of 2020 to the end of November of this year have also been released by the BC Centre for Disease Control.

There were 1,643 cases in the Cariboo-Chilcotin over that period of time, 936 in the Quesnel area and 334 in 100 Mile House.

Vaccination rates remain fairly stagnant throughout the Cariboo.

79 percent have received a first dose in Quesnel and the Cariboo/Chilcotin, and 78 percent in 100 Mile.

That number drops down to 74 percent that have received a second dose.