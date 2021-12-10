Imperial Metals has taken initial steps towards the resumption of operations at Mount Polley mine.

President of Imperial Metals Brian Kynoch talked about some of the work that started last month.

“In November we started doing some mining. There’s quite a large amount of rock that has to be moved to open up the ore that we would feed the plant. So we started stripping the rock without copper and gold in it to get down to the material that does have copper and gold in it. And our schedule right now that’s about 7 months worth of work, so we wanted to get started on that so we could start up next year.”

Mechanical and electrical contractors also continue to work on refurbishing the plant.

“The plant’s been mothballed since 2019 so we’re going in there and getting everything cleaned up and relubricated and getting it ready so it also could start,” Kynoch said.

He added all this work is in preparation so that when they decide to restart they’ll have a lot of the early work done so that they can do it quickly.