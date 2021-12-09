(Files by Brody Langager-MyPGNow)

The Public Health Orders in Northern Health have been loosened some more to allow for in person worship services.

Eryn Collins with Northern Health said there are still some restrictions attached.

“They need to be limited to 50% capacity in the place of worship, and all participants over the age of 11 need to be vaccinated.”

This revision takes effect tonight (Thursday) at midnight, and Collins said the reason we’ve seen relaxed restrictions is due to the drop in COVID-19 cases.

“We have been seeing some gradual improvement in case counts and hospitalizations, so that was allowing for some increased capacity at gatherings and events.”

The revised order also removes the requirement for proof of vaccination for outside events, and some of the other current measures in the Northern Health order include:

Up to 10 fully-vaccinated people gathering inside personal residences, and up to 25 outside (increased from 5, and 15)

Increasing capacity for inside seated events, including weddings, funerals and theatre and performing arts events, to 50% of capacity venue (increased from 50-person cap) with proof of vaccination

Increasing outside event capacity to 50% (increase from 100-person cap)

The enhanced restrictions across Northern Health still have an expiry date of January 31, 2022.