Quesnel rink continues to dominate
The Child Development Centre rink has opened up a big lead atop Quesnel’s Super (Sponsor) League of Curling.
The CDC, led by Justin Nelson, improved to 8 and 1 on the season with a stress free 9-4 win over Fix Auto.
That, coupled with a 9-0 loss by the Billy Barker Casino to Redz Shedz, gives them a three game lead over second place.
The Billy and Quesnel Scaffolding Services, coming off an 8-4 victory over Service Electric, are now both 5 and 4 on the year.
Coming up this weekend is the annual Grey Cup cashspiel in Quesnel.
12 teams are taking part, including one from Kamloops.
STANDINGS
Child Development Centre (Justin Nelson) 8-1
Quesnel Scaffolding Services (Blair Hedden) 5-4
Billy Barker Casino (Brady Waffle) 5-4
Redz Shedz (Dave Plant) 4-4-1
Quesnel Fix Auto (Brenda Ernst) 3-5
Service Electric (Shane Yamamoto) 0-7-1