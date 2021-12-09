The Child Development Centre rink has opened up a big lead atop Quesnel’s Super (Sponsor) League of Curling.

The CDC, led by Justin Nelson, improved to 8 and 1 on the season with a stress free 9-4 win over Fix Auto.

That, coupled with a 9-0 loss by the Billy Barker Casino to Redz Shedz, gives them a three game lead over second place.

The Billy and Quesnel Scaffolding Services, coming off an 8-4 victory over Service Electric, are now both 5 and 4 on the year.

Coming up this weekend is the annual Grey Cup cashspiel in Quesnel.

12 teams are taking part, including one from Kamloops.

STANDINGS

Child Development Centre (Justin Nelson) 8-1

Quesnel Scaffolding Services (Blair Hedden) 5-4

Billy Barker Casino (Brady Waffle) 5-4

Redz Shedz (Dave Plant) 4-4-1

Quesnel Fix Auto (Brenda Ernst) 3-5

Service Electric (Shane Yamamoto) 0-7-1