The Cariboo Regional District is instituting a policy requiring all employees, volunteers, and contractors who have contact with the public to be fully vaccinated from COVID-19.

That includes the firefighters serving with the Regional District’s 14 volunteer fire departments.

“The CRD Halls have to keep a roster up to date with the Protective Services Manager, who is also the District Fire Chief, Mr. Larsen,” Cariboo Regional District Chair Margo Wagner said, “We’ve had reports from the departments that currently there are no halls in danger going below the required 15 member volunteers. Pre-COVID we had a few halls over the years that had been below 15 and it isn’t an automatic shutdown. We then do a big recruitment drive and none of those halls have actually closed recently, they’ve all had numbers come back.”

Wagner added that they feel confident that the CRD Fire Departments will be able to continue to provide service to the residents of the Cariboo.

The Cariboo Regional District is one of many regional Districts and other Government organizations across the province instituting similar policies.

The vaccine policy goes into effect on January 17th, 2022.