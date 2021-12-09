On Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at 7:24 pm, Quesnel RCMP were called to the hospital for a victim of an assault.

Through investigation, police discovered that an altercation had occurred between two people at the Northern Network of Peers for Equality on St. Laurent Street in Quesnel.

As result, a 36-year-old man was taken to hospital with injuries that have been described as life threatening.

The suspect, who has been identified, and the victim, are known to each other and police do not believe there is any further risk to the public.

The investigation is ongoing and police would like to speak to anyone who may have information regarding this assault, said Sgt Clay Kronebusch, Quesnel RCMP

If you have any information about this contact the Quesnel RCMP at (250) 992-9211