According to the District of Wells website, a by-election will take place on February 5th of next year.

The nomination period for Mayor and Councillor will open on December 21st.

It will close at 4 pm on December 31st.

Donna Forseille is the Chief Election Officer.

Former Mayor Gabe Fourchalk resigned back on November 19th due to a “perceived conflict of interest” as he works at Barkerville Gold Mines that has plans to expand in the area.

Councillors Chris Cooley, Ksenya Dorwart and Jordan Rohatynski also resigned.

Mandy Kilsby, the lone remaining Councillor, is serving as Acting Mayor until the by-election.