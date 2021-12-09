Quesnel RCMP will be hosting the event for a second straight year.

Constable Matt McGregor is one of the organizers again this year.

“We’re going to be down this weekend, the 11th and 12th at the West Park Mall, we’ll be there from 9 til 2. All the Mounties in their Red Serge are going to be out there and we’ll be taking donations of non-perishable food and toys, and of course they’re have the kettle bell down there for the cash donations as well.”

The goal of the campaign is to stuff a police cruiser full of donations, no matter what they are.

The items will then be provided to the Quesnel Salvation Army Food Bank, the Senior’s Society, and Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Quesnel.

McGregor says they hope to repeat last year’s success, or even beat it.

“Last year we totaled about 37-hundred dollars in cash, that was between the two days with the kettle bell there, 534 individual toys which we filled an Active Rent-All trailer with toys which was pretty impressive, 400 dollars in gift cards and 2,453 pounds of non-perishable food.”

The donation area will be set up with COVID-19 safety precautions in place.

There will be a drive through area, as well as a traditional drop off for goods.

If you cannot attend and still wish to help out, donations will be accepted at the Quesnel RCMP Detachment, Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.