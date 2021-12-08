An arrest has been made in connection with a serious assault in Quesnel last week.

Sergeant Richard Weseen says a man was taken into custody yesterday. (Tuesday)

“A 28-year old Quesnel man has been arrested for aggravated assault. He has been released from custody and his next court appearance is on April 19th.”

Weseen says the suspect’s name is not being released at this time.

RCMP were called to Seasons House at around 9-15 last Thursday (December 2) night.

They were responding to a report that a man had come in, after he was assaulted by another man outside the shelter, who then fled the scene on foot.

Upon arrival, RCMP say they found a 36-year old Quesnel resident suffering from what appeared to be potentially life threatening injuries.

He was transported to local hospital before being transferred to a larger area hospital.

Weseen also provided an update on his condition.

“I can report that the victim remains in hospital in serious but stable condition.”

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Quesnel RCMP.