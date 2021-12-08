100 Mile House RCMP is investigating a mail theft at the 108 Mile Ranch Canada Post Office.

Police say on Friday evening just after 6 they attended a reported break and enter with theft at the Post Office on Easzee Drive.

The complainant reported arriving at the post office to find the front door open.

Police say unknown suspects entered and stole a large quantity of packages intended for customer pickup.

A forensic search of the business did not produce any evidence.

Anyone with information is asked to call 100 Mile House RCMP 250-395-2456 or Crime Stoppers.