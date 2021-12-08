(from the files of Hartley Miller staff)

Emergency crews are on the scene of a fatal collision that occurred this morning (Wednesday).

According to RCMP, the crash happened by Hixon, on Highway 97 near Widdis Road in the Woodpecker area, approximately 45 kilometres south of Prince George.

The incident has forced the closing of Highway 97 while police investigate.

The road is expected to be closed for several hours.

Investigators are asking any witnesses, including persons with dashcam video, that may have traveled through this area between 1:00 and 2:30 this morning, to contact the Prince George RCMP at (250) 561-3300.