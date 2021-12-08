(Files by Brody Langager-MyPGNow)

B.C. is reporting 326 new cases of COVID-19, with just 22 new cases in Northern Health, and 88 in Interior Health.

There was one more death associated with COVID in Northern Health, the only one in the province over the last 24 hours.

There are 2,814 active cases in the province, with 261 in the north, and 561 in the interior.

The new/active cases include:

* 92 new cases in Fraser Health

* Total active cases: 930

* 53 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health

* Total active cases: 471

* 88 new cases in Interior Health

* Total active cases: 561

* 22 new cases in Northern Health

* Total active cases: 261

* 71 new cases in Island Health

* Total active cases: 591

* no new cases of people who reside outside of Canada

* Total active cases: zero

91.3% of eligible people 12 and older in B.C. have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, 88.2% received their second dose and 11% have received a third dose.

91.7% of all eligible adults in B.C. have received their first dose, 88.7% received their second dose and 12% have received a third dose.

From Nov. 29-Dec. 5, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 58.7% of cases, and from Nov. 22-Dec. 5 they accounted for 63.1% of hospitalizations.

Past week cases (Nov. 29 to Dec. 5) – Total 2,423

* Not vaccinated: 1,326 (54.7%)

* Partially vaccinated: 97 (4.0%)

* Fully vaccinated: 1,000 (41.3%)

Past two weeks cases hospitalized (Nov. 22 to Dec. 5) – Total 182

* Not vaccinated: 108 (59.3%)

* Partially vaccinated: 7 (3.8%)

* Fully vaccinated: 67 (36.8%)

Past week, cases per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (Nov. 29 to Dec. 5)

* Not vaccinated: 170.9

* Partially vaccinated: 46.8

* Fully vaccinated: 22.2

Past two weeks, cases hospitalized per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (Nov. 22 to Dec. 5)

* Not vaccinated: 23.3

* Partially vaccinated: 5.2

* Fully vaccinated: 1.5