(Files by Brendan Pawliw-MyPGNow)

One lucky resident is 131-thousand dollars richer following Friday’s Lotto Max draw.

The ticket, which was bought in Prince George along with another from Ontario got six out of the seven numbers correct.

“We encourage all the players who did play in the draw to check their tickets. Once the winner has done so please give us a call and this gets the prize claim process started,” said Erica Simpson, BC Lottery Corporation Spokesperson.

Simpson also explained why the location on where the ticket was purchased is not being revealed.

“BCLC always wants to make sure the rightful ticket holder does receive their prize. We do need the player to contact us and come forward with that winning ticket before we can confirm information about the lottery retail purchase location.”

The winning numbers were 7 18 22 35 37 43 45 44.

There were no winners of the 50-million dollar grand prize.

Tonight’s Lotto Max Draw is 55-million along with max million prizes worth an additional four million dollars.

“We always love it when a player in BC wins those really fun, big draws and we do know a lot of players in northern BC, of course, do like to play for those really big jackpots,” added Simpson.