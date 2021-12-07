35-year old Kristopher Leclair was found not criminally responsible for murder due to a mental disorder.

That was the verdict handed down by Supreme Court Justice Devlin in Prince George.

Leclair is now in custody at the Forensic Psychiatric Hospital in Coquitlam.

A lengthy trial that lasted several weeks wrapped up in September.

Leclair was charged with second degree murder in the stabbing death of a 48-year old man, and with attempted murder in the stabbing of a 52-year old woman during Billy Barker Days back on July 21, 2018.

RCMP were called to a residence on Hillborn Road in the Two Mile Flat area.

Upon arrival, police discovered a deceased male and a seriously injured female.

A suspect turned himself in that same day.

RCMP said at the time that the suspect and victims were known to each other.