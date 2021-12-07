Canadian currency. (Pixabay)
Several Parent Advisory Councils in the Cariboo will receive monies through the Community Gaming Grants fund.
100 Mile Elementary School Pac $6,180
PSO Secondary School Parent Advisory Council $3,360 and Mile 108 Elementary PAC $7,900.
150 Mile Elementary School PAC $5,800
Barlow Creek School Parent Advisory Council $19,660
Bouchie Lake Elementary PAC $9,680
Correlieu Secondary School PAC $2100
Dragon Lake PAC $2,760
Lakeview Elementary School PAC $28,160
Parent Support Group of St Anne’s School $2,500
Quesnel Secondary School PAC $4,100
Parkland Elementary School PAC $13,740
Red Bluff Parent Advisory Council $5,100
Wells Barkerville Parent Advisory Council $4,120
Cataline Elementary Parent Advisory Council $19,460
Chilcotin Road Elementary School PAC $39,780
GROW Parent Advisory Council $8,640
And Nesika Elementary School $2,840
In total, nearly $11 million in Community Gaming Grants will be going to more than 1,300 school advisory councils throughout the Province.