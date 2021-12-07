Several Parent Advisory Councils in the Cariboo will receive monies through the Community Gaming Grants fund.

100 Mile Elementary School Pac $6,180

PSO Secondary School Parent Advisory Council $3,360 and Mile 108 Elementary PAC $7,900.

150 Mile Elementary School PAC $5,800

Barlow Creek School Parent Advisory Council $19,660

Bouchie Lake Elementary PAC $9,680

Correlieu Secondary School PAC $2100

Dragon Lake PAC $2,760

Lakeview Elementary School PAC $28,160

Parent Support Group of St Anne’s School $2,500

Quesnel Secondary School PAC $4,100

Parkland Elementary School PAC $13,740

Red Bluff Parent Advisory Council $5,100

Wells Barkerville Parent Advisory Council $4,120

Cataline Elementary Parent Advisory Council $19,460

Chilcotin Road Elementary School PAC $39,780

GROW Parent Advisory Council $8,640

And Nesika Elementary School $2,840

In total, nearly $11 million in Community Gaming Grants will be going to more than 1,300 school advisory councils throughout the Province.