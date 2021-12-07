It was another successful year for an annual South Cariboo event that gives the gift of warmth to those in need.

“I did do a total because we do keep track of the coats to see how we do from year to year.” Chairperson Annie Mckaver said, “The totals are pretty right from last year, a few up, a few down so it was really good. We received 350 warm winter coats, 240 light coats, vests, sweaters, and hoodies, 40 snowsuits, 430 scarves, gloves, mitts, and 150 pairs of socks.”

McKave noted that they were also able to share some of their donations with the residents of Princeton.

“Their Mayor had sent a message asking if we could help out with coats or anything like that because the Wranglers were going down there with donations, so we did send down a couple of boxes of coats and hoodies to help out the people with the flooding in Princeton so we were even able to help out another community.”

McKaver thanked the generosity of the people of 100 Mile House for the many, many donations and the quality of the warm winter wear that they provide to Coats for All.

McKaver was also very grateful for the help from the many volunteers and organizations, and of course, 100 Mile Laundromat, who took in, sorted and cleaned any coats that needed it before being distributed and that they were ready to wear.