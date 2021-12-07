(Files by Hartley Miller-MyPGNow)

Health officials report 91.3% (4,232,872) of eligible people 12 and older in B.C. have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, 88.1% (4,085,907) received their second dose and 11% (492,236) have received a third dose.

Over a three-day period, B.C. had 946 new cases, including 115 in Northern Health and 211 in Interior Health.

* Dec. 3-4: 351 new cases

* Dec. 4-5: 311 new cases

* Dec. 5-6: 284 new cases

There are currently 2,876 active cases of COVID-19 in the province, with 342 of them in the North and 559 in the Interior.

Of the active cases, 241 individuals are currently in hospital and 89 are in intensive care. The remaining people are recovering at home in self-isolation.

The new/active cases include:

* 115 new cases in Northern Health

* Total active cases: 342

* 211 new cases in Interior Health

* Total active cases: 559

* 285 new cases in Fraser Health

* Total active cases: 927

* 138 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health

* Total active cases: 424

* 197 new cases in Island Health

* Total active cases: 624

* no new cases of people who reside outside of Canada

* Total active cases: zero

In the past 72 hours, 11 new deaths have been reported, for an overall total of 2,362.

The new deaths include:

* Northern Health: four

* Interior Health: two

* Fraser Health: five

Northern Health has a total of 261 deaths to go along with 25 people in hospital, nine in critical care.

Interior Health has a total of 294 deaths with 48 people in hospital, 29 in critical care.

There have been no new healthcare facility outbreaks, for a total of five facilities with ongoing outbreaks, including:

* long-term care:

* George Derby Centre (Fraser Health); and

* Ponderosa Lodge (Interior Health)

* acute care:

* Ridge Meadows Hospital (Fraser Health); and

* St. Paul’s Hospital (Vancouver Coastal Health)

* assisted or independent living:

* Laurier Manor (Northern Health)

From Nov. 26 to Dec. 2, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 58.3% of cases, and from Nov. 19 to Dec. 2, they accounted for 66.1% of hospitalizations.

Past week cases (Nov. 26 to Dec. 2) – Total 2,473

* Not vaccinated: 1,337 (54.1%)

* Partially vaccinated: 104 (4.2%)

* Fully vaccinated: 1,032 (41.7%)

Past two weeks cases hospitalized (Nov. 19 to Dec. 2) – Total 239

* Not vaccinated: 147 (61.5%)

* Partially vaccinated: 11 (4.6%)

* Fully vaccinated: 81 (33.9%)

Past week, cases per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (Nov. 26 to Dec. 2)

* Not vaccinated: 176.8

* Partially vaccinated: 47.4

* Fully vaccinated: 23.0

Past two weeks, cases hospitalized per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (Nov. 19 to Dec. 2)

* Not vaccinated: 31.7

* Partially vaccinated: 7.9

* Fully vaccinated: 1.8