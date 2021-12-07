The Williams Lake Fire Department will be in select areas of the City later tonight (December 7) collecting donations for the food bank.

To help restock the Williams Lake Salvation Army Food Bank shelves, Assistant Fire Chief Joan Flaspohler says while the department traditionally holds a Christmas in July program, they’re responding to an increased need at this time of year.

The Williams Lake Fire Department will be going door to door from 6 to 9 tonight in the areas of:

Hamel and Signal Point

Pearkes and Centennial Drive

Westridge and Country Club Boulevard

Western Avenue all the way up to Twelfth Avenue

Residents in those areas who would like to participate are asked to place their donations of non-perishable food items at their front door for the firefighters to collect.

Donations can also be dropped off at the Fire Hall tomorrow (Wednesday, December 8) between 8:30 am and 4:30 pm.