An anonymous donor has once again come forward and agreed to march every dollar raised up to 50 grand, provided the community gets to that total.

President Mary Sjostrom says residents have until midnight on December 15th.

“The campaign has gone well, we’re not at the figures that we had last year. Last year we did exceptionally well and we raised 97 thousand dollars. We’ve got a ways to go this year but we just want to thank everybody who has donated.”

Sjostrom says there are a few ways people can donate.

“Those that want to donate can go on-line to do that at quesnelcommunityfoundation.com, or they can pop it into the mail. We have an office now, we have a little shared space thanks to AC&D Insurance on Reid Street, so anybody who would like to pop into the office on Monday and Tuesday, our coordinator will be there.”

Sjostrom says all of the money raised will back into the community in the form of grants, scholarships and bursaries.

The Foundation, celebrating its 20th year, has seen its endowment grow from 150 thousand dollars up to around 4 million dollars.

It is the interest and earnings from that endowment that goes back into the community.