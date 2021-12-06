A member of the 2 Rivers Boxing Club in Quesnel had a successful trip down to Surrey over the weekend.

Roby Grant won a unanimous decision over her opponent, Caitlyn Rankin, who is from Vancouver.

Coach Wally Doern says while Grant won every round, the rounds were fairly close.

Next up for 2 Rivers will be an all girl tournament down in Mexico in late January.

Right now, Grant and Britynn Carter from Quesnel, will be taking part although that could change.