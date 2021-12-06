Success in the ring for a member of Quesnel’s 2 Rivers Boxing Club
Robyn Grant and coach Wally Doern (Photo provided by Boxing Club)
A member of the 2 Rivers Boxing Club in Quesnel had a successful trip down to Surrey over the weekend.
Roby Grant won a unanimous decision over her opponent, Caitlyn Rankin, who is from Vancouver.
Coach Wally Doern says while Grant won every round, the rounds were fairly close.
Next up for 2 Rivers will be an all girl tournament down in Mexico in late January.
Right now, Grant and Britynn Carter from Quesnel, will be taking part although that could change.