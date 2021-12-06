It started slow but ended with a flurry of donations.

The 33rd Annual Turkey Day fundraiser was held earlier this morning on Country 840 in 100 Mile House and hosted by Morning man Chris Adams.

“We always get a great response from everyone in the area. We wound up with 477 turkeys, and a turkey is a $25 pledge and all the money raised goes to the 100 Mile Food Bank for their Christmas hamper distribution.” Adams said.

This year’s goal, as has been in the past, was 400 turkeys.

Adam says when they reached that goal at 9:30 this morning, donations have continued to come in, a total of 77 with one, in particular, being for 30 turkeys.

outh