(Files by Hartley Miller-MyPGNow)

BC health officials reported today (Friday) another 405 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the province, including 57 in Northern Health and 97 in Interior Health.

The amount of active cases is 3,071 province-wide with 451 of them in the North and 585 in the Interior.

Of the active cases, 276 individuals are currently in hospital and 95 are in intensive care.

The remaining people are recovering at home in self-isolation.

The new/active cases include:

* 57 new cases in Northern Health

* total active cases: 351

* 97 new cases in Interior Health

* total active cases: 585

* 110 new cases in Fraser Health

* total active cases: 990

* 45 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health

* total active cases: 498

* 96 new cases in Island Health

* total active cases: 646

* no new cases of people who reside outside of Canada

* total active cases: one

91.2% (4,229,649) of eligible people 12 and older have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, 88% (4,079,277) received their second dose and 10% (469,176) have received a third dose.

In the past 24 hours, six new deaths have been reported, for an overall total of 2,351.

The new deaths include:

* Fraser Health: three

* Island Health: two

* Vancouver Coastal Health: one

There is one new healthcare facility outbreak at Ponderosa Lodge (Interior Health). The outbreak at Peace Villa (Northern Health) has been declared over, for a total of five facilities with ongoing outbreaks, including:

* long-term care:

* George Derby Centre (Fraser Health); and

* Ponderosa Lodge (Interior Health)

* acute care:

* Ridge Meadows Hospital (Fraser Health); and

* St. Paul’s Hospital (Vancouver Coastal Health)

* assisted or independent living:

* Laurier Manor (Northern Health)

From Nov. 25 to Dec. 1, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 58% of cases, and from Nov. 18 to Dec. 1, they accounted for 65.9% of hospitalizations.

Past week cases (Nov. 25 to Dec. 1) – Total 2,411

* Not vaccinated: 1,303 (54%)

* Partially vaccinated: 96 (4%)

* Fully vaccinated: 1,012 (42%)

Past two weeks cases hospitalized (Nov. 18 to Dec. 1) – Total 246

* Not vaccinated: 151 (61.4%)

* Partially vaccinated: 11 (4.5%)

* Fully vaccinated: 84 (34.1%)

Past week, cases per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (Nov. 25 to Dec. 1)

* Not vaccinated: 176.3

* Partially vaccinated: 44.0

* Fully vaccinated: 22.6

Past two weeks, cases hospitalized per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (Nov. 18 to Dec. 1)

* Not vaccinated: 32.6

* Partially vaccinated: 7.8

* Fully vaccinated: 1.8