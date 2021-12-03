Work continues to move two trailers forward in the Green Acres Mobile Home Park as a result of a bank falling down behind them.

City of Williams Lake Councillor Scott Nelson said a lot of progress has taken place and that they want to try and get these families back into their mobile homes before Christmas time.

“Gas is being moved, hydro is being moved, water and sewer are being connected. Morbin Excavating was in there setting the sites up. I’m hoping and anticipating that next week they’re going to be able to go in there and lift the trailers with a crane and get them nestled in prior to Christmas.”

Nelson said it’s going to be over 60 to 70 days that these two families have been out of their trailers.

He added that everybody is coming together.

“The community has gotten behind them, the City is working hard with their crews and contractors trying to get these two mobile homes moved forward 20 or 30 feet, get them set up, get gas, hydro, water, and electricity put back into it.”

Nelson said everyone is in overdrive right now because the ground is starting to freeze so it complicates things a little bit but I think we have some great contractor crews and City crews working quickly to get them into place as soon as possible.