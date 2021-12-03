(Files by Brody Langager-MyPGNow)

Northwood Pulp and Taylor Pulp will be reducing their production temporarily due to transportation interruptions in BC.

Canfor said that shipments have declined, and pulp mill inventories are near capacity.

“As a result of the extreme rainfall and flooding that BC has been experiencing in recent weeks, the rail and highway networks have been substantially impacted,” said Canfor Pulp’s Chief Executive Officer, Don Kayne in a news release.

“Our employees have worked very hard to mitigate the impacts of the supply chain challenges and it has now become critical to reduce production to manage inventory levels and ensure employee safety until the transportation network returns to more normal operations.”

A minimum two-week curtailment will take place at Northwood Pulp, and a minimum four-week curtailment will begin at Taylor Pulp.

The company said production will continue once the transportation network in the province has reached more normal operating conditions.

Canfor owns and operates three mills in Prince George, and employs about 1,300 people throughout the organization.

Earlier this week, West Fraser announced that Cariboo Pulp and Paper in Quesnel is shutting down for two weeks, and Quesnel River Pulp is running at one third capacity.