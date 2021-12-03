(Files by Darin Bain-MyPGNow)

452,593 people who are 12 and older British Columbia have now had their third dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, which equates to about 10%.

In addition, 91.2% of eligible people 12 and older have received a first dose, and 87.9% have received a second.

This comes as the province is reporting 368 new cases of COVID-19 cases today, (Wednesday), bringing the active total to 3,020.

284 people are in hospital, 97 of them are in intensive care.

40 of today’s new cases were in Northern Health.

The province is also reporting five new deaths, two of them were in the North.

The new/active cases include:

* 90 new cases in Fraser Health

* Total active cases: 1,003

* 48 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health

* Total active cases: 485

* 101 new cases in Interior Health

* Total active cases: 578

* 40 new cases in Northern Health

* Total active cases: 351

* 88 new cases in Island Health

* Total active cases: 602

* one new case of people who reside outside of Canada

* Total active cases: one

In the past 24 hours, five new deaths have been reported, for an overall total of 2,345.

The new deaths include:

* Fraser Health: three

* Northern Health: two

From Nov. 24-30, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 57.9% of cases.

From Nov. 17-30, they accounted for 68.1% of hospitalizations.

Past week cases (Nov. 24-30) – Total 2,468

* Not vaccinated: 1,332 (54%)

* Partially vaccinated: 96 (3.9%)

* Fully vaccinated: 1,040 (42.1%)

Past two weeks cases hospitalized (Nov. 17-30) – Total 248

* Not vaccinated: 160 (64.5%)

* Partially vaccinated: 9 (3.6%)

* Fully vaccinated: 79 (31.9%)

Past week, cases per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (Nov. 24-30)

* Not vaccinated: 181.4

* Partially vaccinated: 45.2

* Fully vaccinated: 23.2

Past two weeks, cases hospitalized per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (Nov. 17- 30)

* Not vaccinated: 34.4

* Partially vaccinated: 6.0

* Fully vaccinated: 1.7