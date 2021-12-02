It was a nail biter, but the Child Development Centre rink continues to roll in Quesnel’s Super (Sponsor) League of Curling.

Justin Nelson and the CDC improved to 7 and 1 with an 8-7 victory over Blair Hedden and Quesnel Scaffolding Systems last night.

The Billy Barker Casino, skipped by Brady Waffle, is now all alone in 2nd at 5 and 3 after a convincing 9-2 win over Service Electric.

The other game last night saw Quesnel Fix Auto, led by Brenda Ernst, knock off Redz Shedz 10-7.

STANDINGS

Child Development Centre 7-1

Billy Barker Casino 5-3

Quesnel Scaffolding Services 4-4

Redz Shedz 3-4-1

Fix Auto 3-3

Service Electric 0-6-1