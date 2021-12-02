New charges laid against a teacher in 100 Mile House
Williams Lake Courthouse (MyCaribooNow.com-STAFF)
New charges have been laid against a high-school teacher in 100 Mile House, and there are now two complainants.
The BC Prosecution Service confirms that a new information has been sworn against 33-year old Vincent Collins.
He is now facing two counts of sexual interference, as well as a charge of sexual assault and invitation to sexual touching of a person under 16.
The original charge of child exploitation has been withdrawn.
There is a publication ban in place on identifying the complainants.
Collins is due back in court in Williams Lake on December 15th to set a date for trial.
He was arrested back on April 8th while he was on his way to work at Peter Skene Ogden Secondary School.