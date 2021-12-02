Three, that’s how many times Central Cariboo Search and Rescue were tasked out yesterday December 1) to a motor vehicle accident, and that was before noon.

“Normally on our first big snowfall where it’s actually sticking to the ground, we do have quite a few motor vehicle accidents.” Member and Public Relations Coordinator for Central Cariboo Search and Rescue Debra Bortolussi said, “This was quite a few for just the beginning of the day and we really want to push for people to be taking their time and taking those safety precautions as we know winter is going to be progressing along.”

Borotlussi noted that the three calls out yesterday were one-third of the highest number of call-outs that they attended in one day last winter.

“Last year in November on our first big snowfall we had over ten call-outs in one day for motor vehicle incidents so this year we’ve only had three and we would love to keep those numbers low.”

Central Cariboo Search and Rescue said you can stay safe on the road this winter by doing the following.

Have winter tires, preferably ones with the mountain and the snowflake.

Drive to the road conditions, slow down, take your time and plan your route so you are not rushed.

Allow for the appropriate amount of space between yourself and other vehicles. This also means giving yourself a lot of time to stop and make turns.

And be cautious of First Responders on the road. If you see/hear lights and sirens, please safely pull over and give them the space they need to respond.