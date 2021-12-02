The number of COVID-19 cases in two of three local health areas in the Cariboo went down this past week between November 21st and the 27th.

The BC Centre for Disease Control is reporting that there were 39 new cases in the Quesnel health area, which was down from 48 the previous week, and was just one new infection in the 100 Mile House health area, which was a drop from 5.

The Cariboo/Chilcotin health region did see an increase however, from 66 the previous week, to 84 this week.

Vaccination rates, according to the BCCDC, remained the same.

79 percent of those 12 and older have received a first dose of the vaccine in the Quesnel and Cariboo/Chilcotin and 78 percent in 100 Mile House.

73 percent in Quesnel and the Cariboo/Chilcotin have received a second dose, and 74 percent in 100 Mile.