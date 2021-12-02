Dr.Bonnie Henry speaking at the Civic Centre (Photo by BC Gov Flickr)

(Files by Darin Bain-MyPGNow)

The Province is reporting 375 new cases of COVID-19 in BC today (Wendesday), bringing the number of active cases to 2,936.

301 individuals are in hospital, 98 of them are in intensive care.

Northern Health accounted for 62 of the new cases, bringing the active total to 360.

The new/active cases include:

* 98 new cases in Fraser Health

* Total active cases: 994

* 70 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health

* Total active cases: 476

* 69 new cases in Interior Health

* Total active cases: 537

* 62 new cases in Northern Health

* Total active cases: 360

* 76 new cases in Island Health

* Total active cases: 569

* no new cases of people who reside outside of Canada

* Total active cases: zero

The province is also reporting seven new deaths in the past 24 hours, three in Fraser Health, three in Island Health, and one in Vancouver Coastal Health.

As of today, 91.2% of people eligible people 12 and older in the province have received their first dose of a COVID-19, and 87.9% have received a second dose.

From November 23rd and 29th, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 58.2% of cases, and from November 16th to 29th, they accounted for 68.1% of hospitalizations.