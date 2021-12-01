Williams Lake RCMP responded to a couple of vehicle incidents this morning.

RCMP Staff Sargeant Del Byron says earlier this morning there was a crash between a B-Train and a pickup on Highway 97 North of Williams Lake.

Drive BC reported it happened on MacAlister road 29 kilometres north of Wildwood and at the time the road was open to single lane alternating traffic.

Byron says there was also a single-vehicle rollover on Rottacker Road later in the morning.

Both vehicle incidents are still under investigation.