Woman sentenced for shooting incident in McLeese Lake area
Williams Lake Courthouse -MyCaribooNowstaff
No jail time for a woman charged in connection with a shooting incident in the McLeese Lake area.
40-year old Willow Morgan Giesinger was given 12 months probation and a 10-year firearms prohibition after pleading guilty to a charge of possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose.
Several other charges, including discharging a firearm with intent to wound or disfigure, unlawfully discharging a firearm and pointing a firearm, were stayed by the crown.
Giesenger was one of two people arrested back on July 13th of last year.
Williams Lake RCMP responded to a report of a shot fired in the direction of a home in the 61-hundred block of Guide Road.
Police say a black Honda Ridgeline was seen leaving the property.
A man and a woman were taken into custody.
42-year old Ray Beaulieu is also charged in connection with this case.