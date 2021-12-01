No jail time for a woman charged in connection with a shooting incident in the McLeese Lake area.

40-year old Willow Morgan Giesinger was given 12 months probation and a 10-year firearms prohibition after pleading guilty to a charge of possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose.

Several other charges, including discharging a firearm with intent to wound or disfigure, unlawfully discharging a firearm and pointing a firearm, were stayed by the crown.

Giesenger was one of two people arrested back on July 13th of last year.

Williams Lake RCMP responded to a report of a shot fired in the direction of a home in the 61-hundred block of Guide Road.

Police say a black Honda Ridgeline was seen leaving the property.

A man and a woman were taken into custody.

42-year old Ray Beaulieu is also charged in connection with this case.