Recent flooding events in the Southern part of the Province have had an impact on the transportation of copper concentrate from Gibraltar Mines.

“There has been some disruption in rail transport of Gibraltar concentrates over the past two weeks,” Sean Magee Vice President of Corporate Affairs with Taseko Mines Limited said. “But rail shipments have actually started to move again and we think will take some time to get back up to normal levels but concentrates are being shipped again .”

Under normal circumstances Taseko Mines Limited ships an average of slightly more than six rail cars per day to the Port of Vancouver.

When it comes to the mine site itself, Magee said the flooding and rain events we’ve seen haven’t affected operations, either mining or milling or the production of concentrates.

As a result of this disruption, Magee said the sale of their concentrates will be somewhat reduced in the fourth quarter of 2021 but Taseko Mines Limited fully expects that reduction to be made up in sales in 2022.