The Quesnel Volunteer Fire Department was called out to a small fire at West Fraser’s MDF Plant on Quesnel-Hixon Road.

Fire Chief Ron Richert says the call came in just before noon.

“Upon arrival, fire crews basically had the fire knocked down. We used our ladder truck to gain access to the roof area and some piping.”

Richert says there was no damage and no one was hurt.

He says the fire was in the energy system area.

“A lot of piping, basically that’s where they produce energy for the rest of the mill, and that’s where they use hog fuel.”

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Richert says they were on scene for about an hour with 15 members and five pieces of apparatus.