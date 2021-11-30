The Bouchie Lake Volunteer Fire Department responded to a structure fire on the Blackwater Road early this (Tuesday) morning.

Fire Chief Jeff Lefebvre goes over a few of the details.

“We got called at 2-30 this morning for a structure fire, fully involved it came across as, and when I left my driveway I could see it, it was just down the road from me. It was a quick response, a mutual aid call went out to West Fraser just for some tender support, because I didn’t know what we were going into.”

Once on scene, Lefebvre says there were some minor delays.

“On scene we had a gate across the roadway, and we had to cut the lock to get access. The power line had already, it burnt off the house, and I noticed that it was still live so we had to deal with that. We had to park on the road and bring the hoses up, we got the power cut off, and were able to contain the fire to the house.”

Lefebvre says the house was surrounded by trees and they were able to keep the fire from spreading.

He says no one was hurt.

“We checked to make sure nobody was in the house, and it didn’t look like anybody had occupied the house for a few days or so.”

Lefebvre says the home, a log house, was completely destroyed.

He says the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Lefebvre says they responded with 13 members and 4 pieces of equipment, and West Fraser provided mutual aid with 2 members and a tender to help shuttle water.

He says they were on scene for about 3 1/2 hours.