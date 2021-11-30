Cariboo Pulp and Paper in Quesnel is shutting down for the next 16 days and Quesnel River Pulp will be running at one third capacity for the next two weeks.

West Fraser says it is the result of the significant flooding in southern B.C., that is causing serious transportation and logistics issues impacting highways, rail and ports.

Basically, the company says it is unable to ship product and have run out of accessible storage.

The temporary shutdown at Cariboo Pulp will impact approximately 160 employees, while around 60 employees will be impacted at QRP.

West Fraser says some functions will continue such as the operation of the cogeneration facility.

West Fraser’s Williams Lake mills are operating as usual Monday through Friday.

However, the weekend shift at the plywood plant has been temporarily curtailed.

The company says it will continue to monitor the transportation situation, provide updates and adjust its plans as necessary, adding that it hopes to get the impacted employees back to work as soon as possible.