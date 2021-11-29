Geoff Coulson, a Meteorologist with Environment Canada, says it was 10 degrees in Quesnel on Sunday but that was not a record.

“The record actually is 15 degrees set all the way back in 1895. We’ve had records for the Quesnel area going all the way back to 1893, it’s one of the stations that have a very long period of record so it’s pretty hard to break the temperature records.”

Coulson says it was a different story in the Lake City.

“Interestingly enough Williams Lake only hit 6 but they actually set a record. Previous record of Williams Lake for November 28th was 5.2 degrees set back in 1999. But the period of record in Williams Lake, that site only started observing weather back in 1960, so it’s a bit of a shorter period of record.”

Coulson says the normal high for this time of year is just -1.

He says more mild temperatures are expected tomorrow (Tuesday).

“7 degrees for Quesnel and 8 degrees for Williams Lake. No record for Quesnel but for Williams Lake we may be in record territory. The forecast high for tomorrow is 8 degrees and the current record is 8.1 set back in 1994.”

Coulson says we will return to more seasonable temperatures later in the week and into the weekend.