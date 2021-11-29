Yesterday morning at 10:30 Williams Lake RCMP was called to a residence in the 600 Block of Winger Road .

North District RCMP Corporal Madonna Saunderson said Police arrived to find an adult male suffering from a wound consistent with a gunshot and that the man was immediately transported to the hospital for medical treatment.

“This residence is known to Police”, Williams Lake RCMP Staff Sargeant Del Byron said, “Several people were at the home when police arrived however, they as well as the victim, remain uncooperative with investigators.”

Byron added the investigation is active and ongoing as Police look for evidence at the home and speak with witnesses.

If you have any information about this contact the Williams Lake RCMP at 250-392-6211.