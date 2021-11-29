100 Mile House RCMP has confirmed that Brooke Scriver, who had last been seen on Monday, November 22nd, was located by Kamloops RCMP.

Staff Sargeant Svend Nielsen says they were notified on Saturday and that the family was notified and thankful for Police assistance.

And Williams Lake RCMP Staff Sargeant Del Byron says Jamie Haller, who’s was reported missing to Merritt RCMP on November 5th, was located safe and sound over the weekend in Kelowna.