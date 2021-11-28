The Ministry of Transportation issued a Traffic Advisory yesterday (Saturday) due to the rainfall in the southern part of the province, and Drive BC has just announced the closures will remain in place.

The roads that will stay closed are:

Highway 3 between Hope and Princeton

Highway 1 in the Fraser Canyon

Highway 1 between Popkum and Hope

Highway 99 between Pemberton and Lillooet

Minister of Public Safety Mike Farnworth urged British Columbians to avoid non-essential travel, and to check DriveBC and Environment Canada, as well as keeping an eye out for Evacuation Alerts.

“While the varied forecast models differ, this next storm (slated to hit on Tuesday) could be the most intense since the original storm pulse hit two weeks ago.”

He added that residents should stay prepared if they have to be on the road.

“If you must be on the road, carry food, water, warm clothes, a blanket, and a well stocked emergency kit.”

Farnworth added that the Alert Ready program may be used in the coming days, and said it will be up to local governments and Emergency Managers to decide if an alert goes out.

Minister of Transportation Rob Fleming said localized flooding could cause more highways to be shut down.

“Safety continues to be our top priority, and if required we will again pre-emptively close highways. If you need to be driving I urge you check DriveBC for the very latest updates on road conditions, and if you don’t need to be driving, please do not.”