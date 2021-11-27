A three year deal has been accepted by the union workers of the Gibraltar Mines.

“We held meetings pretty much all week,” said Local Unifor 3018 President Curtis Finley, “with our schedule up there, there’s four crews, two sets of shifts so we have to hold multiple meetings. The final meeting was in Quesnel last night, polls ended at 8:30 last night, and we tallied up the votes then.

Finley says the main changes to the deal were the percentage of the wage increase, and the term of the contract.

“It’s a three-year deal instead of the five-year deal that originally was turned down by about 82%,” Finley said.

Finley said about 68% of the membership voted in favour of the agreement.