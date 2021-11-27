Private cannabis retail stores in British Columbia will soon be able to sell a wider range of cannabis related-products, such as books, clothing and other items.

Effective November 26th, the province is allowing private cannabis retail stores to sell certain items that have a clear link to cannabis that meet certain conditions related to health and safety. The province says some examples of these include books about cannabis, and clothing or artwork featuring cannabis motifs.

“Expanding the range of items available through private licensees will provide further support to a thriving, legal cannabis sector in B.C.,” said Mike Farnworth, Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General. “At the same time, important restrictions will remain in place to help prevent unsafe activities and ensure we’re not promoting or supporting the use of cannabis by minors.”

The province says there are some conditions to this change, including that ancillary items sold at retailors may not:

depict a real or fictional person, animal or character, or include a testimonial or endorsement

sell items that are typically associated with, or could reasonably appeal to minors, such as children’s clothing, or;

associate cannabis with a lifestyle that may include glamour, recreation, excitement, vitality, risk or daring

Items such as snacks and beverages that do not contain cannabis will remain prohibited. Cannabis retailers are also prohibited from selling tobacco, liquor or solvents.

According to the province, before this change, private cannabis retailers could only sell cannabis, cannabis accessories such as rolling papers, shopping bags, and prepaid purchase cards.