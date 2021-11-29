Hayden Lee Alwood pleaded guilty to five of eight charges against him, including dangerous driving, flight from police, and assaulting a police officer with a weapon.

Alwood was sentenced to one day in jail plus 365 days time already served.

The charges are in connection with an incident that happened in December 2020.

The Williams Lake RMCP received a report of a black Nissan Altima fleeing from an officer in Quesnel during a routine traffic stop.

According to police, the suspect vehicle was covertly followed and officers were strategically placed in front of the vehicle with tire deflation devices.

The suspect is then accused of accelerating towards an officer, who got out of harm’s way.

The vehicle dud sustain a tire deflation, and was followed elsewhere where another tire deflation deployment occurred.

The suspect was later located in a residential area north of Williams Lake, and was arrested following a brief foot chase.