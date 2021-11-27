The Province is proactively closing Highway 3 between Hope and Princeton, as well as Highway 99 between Pemberton and Lillooet this afternoon.

The Trans Canada Highway in the Fraser Canyon will be closed today as well as a precaution.

These highways are being closed because of incoming weather. According to the province, the highway infrastructure is extremely vulnerable following recent storms, and more heavy rain in the forecast poses an additional risk.

The closures of these highways will be re-evaluated on Sunday morning, and the highways will be reopened when it is safe to do so.

Highway 7 between Mission and Hope remains open with travel restrictions in place.

Updates will be posted on Drive BC.