Photo: First Nations Health Authority/Twitter
As of Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, 91.0% of eligible people 12 and older in B.C. have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 87.6% have both doses.
In addition, 91.4% of all eligible adults in B.C. have received their first dose and 88.1% have received their second dose.
B.C. is reporting 341 new cases, including 31 in Northern Health.
Our region has 381 active infections.
There are 3,035 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.
Of those, 291 individuals are in hospital and 115 are in intensive care.
The new/active cases include:
* 100 new cases in Fraser Health
* Total active cases: 1,071
* 65 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health
* Total active cases: 536
* 77 new cases in Interior Health
* Total active cases: 593
* 31 new cases in Northern Health
* Total active cases: 381
* 68 new cases in Island Health
* Total active cases: 448
* no new cases of people who reside outside of Canada
* Total active cases: six
In the past 24 hours, six new deaths have been reported, for an overall total of 2,322.
The new deaths include:
* Fraser Health: three
* Vancouver Coastal Health: two
* Northern Health: one