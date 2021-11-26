The School District 27 Board of Education passed a motion to not consider a vaccine mandate at this time at their November 23rd Board Meeting.

A release from the School District says “the School District #27 Board of Education understands this is a complex issue and may have many repercussions across our employee groups and ultimately students.”

The Board says given the general staffing supply, a vaccine mandate would negatively impact their ability to provide service, without demonstratively improving school safety.

“As a Board of Education, this matter is outside of the usual realm of governance and far removed from the passion of what drives people to be trustees,” the Board says, “The Board is deeply aware that this matter requires thoughtfulness and humility. Our primary concern remains the safety of staff and students, and we appreciate everybody’s ongoing efforts to work through this pandemic.”