Parts of BC bracing for evacuation; Trudeau to visit Abbotsford
(Photo credit Jeremiah Steberl.)
Emergency officials say residents of the southwestern part of our province should be prepared to evacuate at a moment’s notice, as more rain hits the hard-pressed region.
There are fears the storms could set off more flooding and landslides.
A system that passed over the area yesterday dumped as much as 80 millimeters of rain.
Another of these “atmospheric rivers” is due tomorrow, and a third…..the strongest….is forecast to move in next
Tuesday.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau file photo. (MyPGNow staff)
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will arrive in Abbotsford later today to see the damage, first-hand.
He’ll also be meeting with Premier Horgan and Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth to discuss plans for federal
assistance.
– with files from Vista Radio news wire