Emergency officials say residents of the southwestern part of our province should be prepared to evacuate at a moment’s notice, as more rain hits the hard-pressed region.

There are fears the storms could set off more flooding and landslides.

A system that passed over the area yesterday dumped as much as 80 millimeters of rain.

Another of these “atmospheric rivers” is due tomorrow, and a third…..the strongest….is forecast to move in next

Tuesday.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will arrive in Abbotsford later today to see the damage, first-hand.

He’ll also be meeting with Premier Horgan and Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth to discuss plans for federal

assistance.

– with files from Vista Radio news wire