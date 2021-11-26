B.C. is reporting 424 new cases of COVID-19, of those, 66 are in Northern Health, 93 are in Interior Health.

There are currently 3,061 active cases in the province, 414 are in the north, 608 are in the interior.

Of the active cases, 295 individuals are in hospital and 112 are in intensive care.

The new/active cases include:

* 140 new cases in Fraser Health

* Total active cases: 1,092

* 62 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health

* Total active cases: 512

* 93 new cases in Interior Health

* Total active cases: 608

* 66 new cases in Northern Health

* Total active cases: 414

* 63 new cases in Island Health

* Total active cases: 429

* no new cases of people who reside outside of Canada

* Total active cases: six

In the past 24 hours, three new deaths have been reported, for an overall total of 2,316.

91.0% of eligible people 12 and older in B.C. have received their first dose of a vaccine and 87.5% received their second dose.

In addition, 91.4% of all eligible adults in B.C. have received their first dose and 88.1% received their second dose.

From Nov. 17-23, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 58.9% of cases and from Nov. 10- 23 they accounted for 68.5% of hospitalizations.

Past week cases (Nov. 17-23) – Total 2,650

* Not vaccinated: 1,461 (55.1%)

* Partially vaccinated: 101 (3.8%)

* Fully vaccinated: 1,088 (41.1%)

Past two weeks cases hospitalized (Nov. 10-23) – Total 301

* Not vaccinated: 188 (62.5%)

* Partially vaccinated: 18 (6.0%)

* Fully vaccinated: 95 (31.6%)

Past week, cases per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (Nov. 17-23)

* Not vaccinated: 197.7

* Partially vaccinated: 44.6

* Fully vaccinated: 24.4

Past two weeks, cases hospitalized per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (Nov. 10-23)

* Not vaccinated: 39.3

* Partially vaccinated: 11.6

* Fully vaccinated: 2.1