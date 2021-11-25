An emergency alert was sent out today (Thursday) warning of an active shooter in Vanderhoof.

Cpl Madonna Saunderson said the incident started just after 12 pm.

“The Vanderhoof RCMP responded to reports of a shooter with a long gun targeting the RCMP detachment in the 100 block of Columbia Street and then continuing to drive around the area.”

The public was asked to stay inside or to shelter in place.

“Just after 1 pm the Vanderhoof RCMP successfully apprehended the suspect. A brief pursuit was initiated during which a police vehicle was rammed. The suspect was then arrested without incident.”

An alert was sent out shortly after letting people know that the suspect was in custody and that the emergency alert was over.

Saunderson said that blockades are being dismantled in the area, and no injuries were reported in this incident.

The investigation into the shooting is still ongoing, and if anyone has information they’re asked to call the detachment.