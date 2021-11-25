Highway 1 between Chilliwack and Abbotsford is now open following cleanup, repairs, and geotechnical assessments of the highway an its structures.

The Province says the reopening will help connect the Lower Mainland through Highway 3 to the Interior, as well as help reduce congestion on Highway 7.

The Province says travel restrictions will remain on Highway 7 to ensure the safe movement of essential goods and services. Highway 1 will not be subject to the essential travel order, but drivers are asked to stay off Highway 1 through Abbotsford unless completely necessary.

Highway 1 in the area was closed on November 14th due to flooding and debris slides.